Albert Joseph Harries (or Joseph Albert Harries) was a Pembrokeshire-born soldier who is thought to have been born in early 1915. He was the son of David John Harries and Elizabeth Reynish of Haverfordwest.

He went to Haverfordwest Grammar School and passed the Central Welsh Examination Board exams in 1932.

It is believed that he joined the King’s Shropshire Light Infantry in December 1935 and the following month was arrested along with two other soldiers for the theft of a car according to the Tamworth Herald.

He was a private in the Second Battalion of the regiment – service number 4032405 - and was awarded the Military Medal for bravery during the Normandy campaign.

The citation read: “On the 8 and 8 June 44 Company 2nd Battalion KSLI were under intermittent but heavy shelling and were subject to continual sniping from enemy snipers concealed in the vicinity.

“Private Harries, one of the company snipers, set a fine example of endurance and initiative which impressed all ranks and had a marked effect on the morale of the company.

MORE NEWS:

“In company with other snipers, he stalked and killed six enemy snipers in one morning and returned regularly to snipe and observe from the area of the forward platoon which had been registered by the enemy and was under heavy shellfire most of the time.”

Private Harries died on October 17, 1944 and is buried in Venray War Cemetery in the Netherlands.

His grave is currently being looked after by volunteers as part of the Commonwealth War Graves Venray War Cemetery Foundation for the Adoption of War Graves.

Ruud in ‘t Veld is one of the volunteers who tends to the graves and makes sure that the fallen soldiers are remembered.

His role involves finding information about the soldiers, including pictures to put on metal plates that are put by the graves on special days throughout the year.

There are 693 graves in the cemetery, with 692 of these being soldiers and one civilian – a British war correspondent. All of those in the cemetery died between September 1944 and June 1945, with most being involved in the liberation campaigns in Central and North Limburg.

The soldiers are mainly British, Canadian, Australian and from New Zealand, with one from Poland. 30 of the graves are currently unidentified. Most of those buried in the cemetery were brought from various smaller, temporary burial grounds across the region.

If you are a relative of Albert Joseph Harries or have any information or images of him, please contact Ruud on ruud.mariette@casema.nl

-------------------------------------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.