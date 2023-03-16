Julianna Bransden has undergone the amputation of both her legs, and may also lose some of her fingers following several devastating weeks where her family feared they would lose her.

Julianna, 44, of Templeton,has taught at Llanmiloe CP School, Pendine for the past ten years and is wife to Tim and mum to Emilia, 14, and 11-year-old William.

She had 'flu-like symptoms on New Year’s Eve which deteriorated into septic shock the next day, leading her to suffer two cardiac arrests and multiple systemic organ failure.

Julianna spent three weeks on a ventilator. (Image: Bransden family)

Her life was initial.ly saved by her husband Tim, who called an ambulance despite medical advice. When it arrived within five minutes, Julianna’s condition was so crucial that doctors described it as ‘falling over a cliff edge’.

At Withybush she was diagnosed with sepsis resulting from an aggressive form of pneumonia, and her family was warned she may not last the night.

Her sickness was at such a level that “several experienced ICU nurses said they had never seen anyone manage to recover from before,” said Julianna’s sister Jac Burgess.

On behalf of family and friends, Jac is organising a fundraiser to help Julianna regain her independence and build a new 'normal',and as of Wednesday March 15, the fund has already topped the £94,000 mark.

Birthday celebrations with the family. (Image: Bransden family)

She said: “The amazing medical team at Withybush fought extremely hard for Julianna; she was so poorly that they gave her everything they possibly could to keep her alive during that first 48 hours and we are extremely grateful for their commitment, hard work and expertise.”

After three weeks on a ventilator, Juianna amazed doctors by breathing on her own and even began quietly speaking, but then was put back on the ventilator after contracting pneumonia for a second time and undergoing emergency syurgery to repair a bleeding stomach ulcer.

Added Jac: “Julianna has continued to fight significant daily battles and simply amazes us with her positive and unwavering resilience, which has been inspirational.”

Julianna is now back in Withybush Hospital where her family is able to visit every day. (Image: Bransden family.)

The illness compromised both Julianna’s hands and feet and she had surgery in Morriston Hospital, Swansea on February 16 to amputate both her legs below the knee.

Her hands have also been significantly damanged and she is likely to lose the majority of her fingers.

She is now continuing her recovery in Withybush Hospital.

Added Jac: “The focus now is on getting Julianna home and supporting her long-term rehabilitation and recovery.

“Julianna is a positive, resilient and determined individual who has always worked hard, contributed much and inspired many, and we want to now support her in her journey toward recovery.

“Julianna will walk again with the use of prosthetics, of that we have no doubt.

“She will also overcome the challenges with her hands.

She has been an inspiration to so many over these past months, as she has resiliently overcome daily hurdles in her health.

“Julianna needs a space within which she can do more than simply manage, but in which she is able to thrive and enjoy time alongside her family in the future.

"The aim of this fundraiser is to support her in this journey and help enable her to push forwards in her recovery.”

*Julianna's fundraiser can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-julianna-rebuild-her-independence