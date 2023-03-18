Youngsters bitten by the golf bug are findng plenty of cost-effective ways to enjoy the sport, thanks to Trefloyne Junior Golf Academy.
Matthew Rees recently held his second Golf Camp, packed with 20 youngsters who came to Trefloyne, near Tenby, for a half-day coaching session.
They ranged from the very young and totally new to the game, to the more confident who were already hitting the ball pretty well.
Both golf camps were fully booked, with all the youngsters getting coaching and tips to improve their game. Because of the popularity there will be another on the morning of Sunday March 26.
Then it’s the Wales Golf New2Golf free taster session on Monday April 3, scheduled on the Trefloyne range (halfway up the drive on the left) from 5.45pm until about 7pm.
There is already quite a demand for this one from the 400-plus youngsters who Ryan Townsend has worked with in primary schools, with the support of Alan Jones, the Pembrokeshire County Council sport development link officer.
All the youngsters who are keen to continue following the taster session can then book for a six week coaching course, on April 17h and 24, May 15 and 22, and June 5 and 12.
It’s a great opportunity because the New2Golf deal is sponsored by Wales Golf, so the first six weeks of coaching are only £25 all in, with clubs and balls all included.
And everyone who joins gets six months’ free Junior Academy membership of Trefloyne Golf Course.
As the year unfolds and the youngsters develop their skill, knowledge and confidence there will be sessions on the putting green and chipping area, and play on a couple of the holes on the full golf course.
This year, there are also competitions on some weekends.
There’s only one golden rule… it has to be fun!
To book or to find out more about any of the Trefloyne Junior Golf Academy sessions, contact Matthew on 07814 448921 or MTRgolfperformance@icloud.com
