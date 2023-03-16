WE have been receiving stunning pictures from the members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club.

Recently, they have been focusing on scenic views, mostly involving the coastline around Pembrokeshire.

Here we take a look at some of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Rainbow at Broad Haven SouthRainbow at Broad Haven South (Image: Jason Davies (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Snowdrops in Little Milford. Snowdrops in Little Milford. (Image: Sarah McCarthy (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Windy day at St Govan's.Windy day at St Govan's. (Image: Michael Camm (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Playtime for sheepdog.Playtime for sheepdog. (Image: Eiry Wyn Bellis)

Western Telegraph: Sunset at Broad Haven.Sunset at Broad Haven. (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Haverfordwest Priory.Haverfordwest Priory. (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Highland cattle.Highland cattle. (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

