Recently, they have been focusing on scenic views, mostly involving the coastline around Pembrokeshire.

Here we take a look at some of our recent favourites.

Rainbow at Broad Haven South (Image: Jason Davies (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Snowdrops in Little Milford. (Image: Sarah McCarthy (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Windy day at St Govan's. (Image: Michael Camm (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Playtime for sheepdog. (Image: Eiry Wyn Bellis)

Sunset at Broad Haven. (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Haverfordwest Priory. (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Highland cattle. (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

