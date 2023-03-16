Christian Kyle Nicholl-Morris, 29, of Reynalton, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 28.

He was caught on August 28 doing 80mph in a Toyota C-Hr on the A40 near junction to Llanwllch where the limit is 50mph.

He was fined £214, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £85 surcharge and £90 costs.

Christopher Paul Thompson, 35, of Sunningdale Drive, Hubberston, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 28.

He was caught on August 28 doing 81mph in a Volkswagen Golf on the A48 near Pensarn where the limit is 70mph.

He was fined £126, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £50 surcharge and £90 costs.

Billy James Young, 23, of Bartletts Well Road, Sageston, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 28.

He was caught on August 28 doing 76mph in a BMW 420 on the A40 near junction to Llanwllch where the limit is 50mph.

He was fined £120, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £48 surcharge and £90 costs.

Roland James Llewellin, 58, of St Ishmaels, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 7.

He was caught on September 15 doing 68mph in a Land Rover Range Rover Sport on the A40 trunk road near the junction to Llanllwch where the limit is 50mph.

He was fined £168, given four points on his licence and ordered to pay £67 surcharge and £90 costs.

Katy Leanne Yelland, 32, of King William Street, Pembroke Dock, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 7.

She was caught on September 15 doing 79mph in a Seat Ateca on the A48 near Pensarn where the limit is 70mph.

She was fined £40, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £16 surcharge and £90 costs.

Kirtis James Bowen, 37, of Treowen Road, Pennar, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 7.

He was caught on September 2 doing 69mph in a Land Rover Range Rover Evoque on the A477 Stepaside Bypass, Tenby, where the limit is 60mph.

He was fined £130, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £52 surcharge and £90 costs.

MORE NEWS:

Leigh Tyrrell, 52, of Honeyborough Road, Neyland, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 7.

He was caught on September 6 doing 49mph in a Renault Trucks on the A438 Three Cocks to Glasbury where the limit is 40mph.

He was fined £55, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £22 surcharge and £90 costs.

Matthew Justin Reynolds, 52, of Templeton,was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 3.

He was caught on September 6 doing 37mph in a Mitsubishi L200 on the B4310 Porthrhyd where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £220, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Nicola Kim Banner, 55, of Llanteg, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 3.

She was caught on August 9 doing 35mph in a Jaguar Xf on the A4066 Broadway, Laugharne, where the limit is 30mph.

She was fined £40, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £16 surcharge and £90 costs.

Victoria Louise Robb, 40, of Haverfordwest Road, Letterston, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 3.

She was caught on September 2 doing 39mph in a Vauxhall Corsa on the A487 Goodwick where the limit is 30mph.

She was fined £220, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Tammy Louise Sandow, 31 of Mount Estate, Milford Haven, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 24.

She was caught on August 28 doing 79mph in a Vauxhall Crossland on the A48 near Pensarn where the limit is 70mph.

She was fined £220, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Mark John David George, 39, of Dreenhill, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 9.

He was caught on September 10 doing 40mph in an Audi A3 on Dale Road, Haverfordwest, where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £76, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £60 surcharge and £90 costs.

He was also fined £76 for having the front nearside tyre of the car’s ply cord exposed.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.