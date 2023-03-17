A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been remanded in custody on drugs charges.
Andrew Lowndes, 52, of Goshawk Road, Haverfordwest, was bound over to Swansea Crown Court by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 8.
He is charged with possession of a class A drug with intent to supply after allegedly being caught with a quantity of diamorphine, with intent to supply it to unknown persons.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on April 6.
