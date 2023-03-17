Andrew Lowndes, 52, of Goshawk Road, Haverfordwest, was bound over to Swansea Crown Court by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 8.

He is charged with possession of a class A drug with intent to supply after allegedly being caught with a quantity of diamorphine, with intent to supply it to unknown persons.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on April 6.