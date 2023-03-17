THESE two Pembrokeshire residents have been charged with drugs possession.
Matthew Barber, 31, of St David’s Road, Haverfordwest, admitted possession of a class A drug at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 23.
He admitted that on February 3 in Carmarthen, he had 7g of cocaine in his possession.
He was fined £480 and ordered to pay £192 surcharge and £85 costs. The drugs were forfeited and destroyed.
James Campbell-Lawrence, 42, of Portfield Avenue, Haverfordwest, admitted possession of a class A drug at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 2.
He was caught on November 12 in St Clears with 1.4g of cocaine.
He was ordered to pay £88 fine, £35 surcharge and £85 costs and the drugs were forfeited and destroyed.
