Richard James Glyn John, 39, of Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, admitted assault by beating at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 23.

He admitted that on January 19 he assaulted another man by beating him at Carmarthen Railway Station.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michaela Frangione, 34, of Orchard Park, Laugharne, admitted criminal damage at Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 28.

She admitted that on October 3, she damaged a police vehicle belonging to Dyfed-Powys Police to the value of £140.

She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £140 compensation, £16 surcharge and £85 costs.

