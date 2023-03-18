Kammil Gatnikiewicz, 35, of Cross Square, St Davids, was found guilty of allowing someone to drive without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 17.

He was found guilty of allowing another person – Zuzanna Wesolowska - to drive a Peugeot 207 at Barn Court on Barn Street, Haverfordwest on August 15 when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Zuzanna Wesolowska, 23, of Legionowo, Warszawa, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 17.

She was caught on August 15 driving a Peugeot 207 on Barn Court, Barn Street, Haverfordwest, without an insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

She was fined £660, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Elliot Brian King, 22, of High Street, St Clears, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 17.

He was caught driving a Land Rover Range Rover on Coracle Way, Carmarthen on August 14 when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

MORE NEWS:

Nathan Shane Price, 29, of Waterloo, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on February 20.

He was caught driving a Volkswagen Golf on August 19 on Meidrim Junction when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Joshua Anthony Daines, 23, of Larch Road, Milford Haven, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 2.

He was caught on August 31 driving a Citroen Ds3 on Larch Road, Milford Haven, when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

He received no separate penalty for a charge of driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence as he was not displaying L plates and did not have a qualified driver supervising him as required for a provisional licence.

Benjamin Beasley, 34, of Spring View, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 9.

He was caught on September 10 driving a Vauxhall Zafira on the A477 Redberth without an insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Andrew Lewis McGungle, 53, of Glebelands, Hakin, was found guilty of allowing someone to drive without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 9.

He was caught on September 6 allowing another person to drive a Peugeot 207 on Great North Road, Milford Haven, when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

He received no separate penalty after being found guilty of aiding another person to drive otherwise than in accordance with a licence as he was a banned driver so unauthorised to supervise the driver.

