James McGuire, 59, of Rowand Avenue, Giffnock, Glasgow, admitted driving without due care and attention at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 8.

He admitted that on July 18, he drove a BMW 320 on Pelcombe Bridge, Haverfordwest without due care and attention.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £100 fine, £40 surcharge and £110 costs.

MORE NEWS:

Gareth Marshall, 42, of Berea, St Davids, admitted driving without due care and attention at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 8.

He admitted that on September 17, he drove a Ford Focus on the A4139 Marsh Lane, Tenby, without due care and attention.

He was given five points on his licence and ordered to pay £184 fine, £74 surcharge and £110 costs.

Bradley Bostock, 24, of Stradbroke Crescent, Sheffield, admitted driving without due care and attention at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 8.

He admitted that on September 30, he drove a Volkswagen Golf on the A477 Llanteg, Narberth, without due care and attention.

He was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £300 fine, £120 surcharge and £110 costs.

He received no separate penalty after admitting failing to stop after an accident on the same date where injury was caused to another person and damage was caused to a Mercedes Sprinter.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.