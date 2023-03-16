Emergency services were called at around 3.45pm on Wednesday, March 15, after a concrete lorry overturned on the A487 between Fishguard and Felindre Farchog.

The crash happened on the road just outside the village of Newport according to AA Travel’s live updates.

One person was taken to hospital and later discharged, with the road being closed for a number of hours by Pembrokeshire County Council for the lorry to be recovered via crane.

Dyfed-Powys Police’s full statement read: “We attended an overturned concrete lorry on the A487 between Fishguard and Felindre Farchog after a report at 3.45pm yesterday (Weds).

“The road was closed for a number of hours by the local authority to allow the recovery of the lorry with a crane.

“One person was taken to hospital but later discharged.”

