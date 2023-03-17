The heath board has opened applications to its apprenticeship academy for anyone who is interested in joining the NHS and working in healthcare.

Lisa Gostling, director of workforce and organisational development, said: “We’re excited to announce that our apprenticeship programme has returned this year; it’s an amazing opportunity for people wanting to work in the NHS and to develop their career.

“Our apprenticeship programmes also include non-clinical roles, such as patient experience, digital services, corporate governance, with several more being developed.”

MORE NEWS:

Sian Thomas-Davies joined as a health care apprentice at Glangwili Hospital in 2021. She said: “It’s given me a range of opportunities within my workplaces to improve my skills and knowledge.

Sian Thomas-Davies (Image: Hywel Dda University Health Board)

“While doing this I have met some amazing individuals including healthcare assistants and nurses, who have inspired me to keep improving my skills daily and grow more confident in what I’m doing.

“It has also enabled me to improve my teamwork skills as there are many opportunities to meet new people and work as part of a team and feel involved.”

The apprenticeship academy provides opportunities for local people who want to work in healthcare but may not have the appropriate qualifications or be able to gain qualifications.

Apprentices will receive structured work-based learning, allowing them to learn while earning a wage and gain qualifications that are recognised nationally.

It can take between one and four years to complete the apprenticeship and is available to anyone over the age of 16. There will also be days where apprentices will attend college or a training centre to work on the qualifications.

The apprenticeship academy won the Best Apprenticeship Scheme at the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development Wales Awards.

To find out more information, visit https://hduhb.nhs.wales/working-for-us/apprenticeship-academy/ or attend one of the following information events:

March 27: Coleg Sir Gar, Graig Campus, Llanelli, between 4.30pm and 7pm.

March 29: Pembrokeshire College, Haverfordwest, between 4pm and 7pm.

March 30: Coleg Ceredigion, Llanbadarn Campus, Aberystwyth, between 2.30pm and 5.30pm.

To attend one of the above events, register your place at here.