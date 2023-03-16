Proud Welsh woman, north Pembrokeshire born Gwenno Daffydd organised the first Daffy Dip for Dewi at Whitesands this year.

A keen cold water swimmer, Gwenno and her fellow Daffy Dippers took to the water wearing daffodil hats after belting out the St David’s Day anthem.

The event was supported by cold water swimming organisation, the Bluetits, which has grown from two people braving the sea off Pembrokeshire to a 100,000 strong worldwide organisation.

Gwenno andTeresa Hennessy, who came up with the idea for daffy heads for another event, at the Whitesands Daffy Dip for Dewi. (Image: Gwenno Dafydd)

Gwenno said that she is always thinking of new and exciting ways to engage with more people to make St David’s Day a potential gateway for people from all over the world to come and explore their Welsh roots.

Her latest idea, to get hosts of cold water swimmers world-wide involved in DaffyDips4Dewi, was inspired by an American pastor and a Welsh mum.

Around 2009 Gwenno was in contact with Pastor Phil Wyman from Salem in the United States.

Referencing the fact that Saint David was known as Dewi Ddyfriwr; David the Waterman, Phil decided that to celebrate St David’s Day he wanted to walk waist deep into the chilly waters at Revere Beach, Massachusetts which he did, calling it a Dunk for David.

Gwenno always wanted to do something similar here in Wales and this year saw that a flock of Bluetits had dipped in daffodil hats in January in memory of one the mother of one of their members.

The Daffy Dippers at the Blue Lagoon on March 1st. (Image: Gwenno Dafydd)

Having been inspired by both Phil and Bluetit Jane, Gwenno decided to approach Sian Richardson, who created the Bluetits in 2015 and who lives in Pencarnan, just above Whitesands Bay in Saint Davids – very close to where Saint David went to school and also a beach where Gwenno has been regularly swimming all year round for the last twenty years and more.

She asked her whether the Bluetits would be interested in coming on-board with the DaffyDips4Dewi.

Bluetits founder, Sian Richardson, said before the event: “It means the world to me that The Bluetits are going to be part of the DaffyDips4Dewi event.

This year there were DaffyDips4Dewi at Whitesands and the Blue Lagoon where participants sang the Saint David’a Day Anthem, Calon Lan, Sosban fach and the Welsh National Anthem as they swam.

“A Daffy Dip can be done anywhere throughout the world and Wales, in lakes, beaches and ponds,” said Gwenno.

If you want to organise a Daffy Dip for next St David’s Day, contact Gwenno via her Celebrate Saint David’s Day Facebook page.