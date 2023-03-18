To place any family notices click here.

Delyth Gaynor 'Gay' Robinson and Paul Robinson (Letterston)

Gaynor passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on January 28 aged 77 years and Paul passed away peacefully at Parc y Llyn Nursing Home on February 25 aged 79 years. Gay and Paul had been married for 55 years. Much loved, Gay and Paul will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all their family and many friends.

A joint funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 22, with a service at 11am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. In celebration of the love, laughter and community spirit both Gay and Paul brought to so many, we would encourage those who wish to attend the funeral to wear a splash of colour! A funeral reception will be held at Letterston Memorial Hall from 12.30pm. Anyone wishing to attend the funeral please could you email Rachel at rachelschubert@hotmail.co.uk or contact Rachel directly (many of you already have contact details). Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, may be made payable to Parkinson's UK and sent to c/o The Treasurer, Mrs Kay Kindon, Parkinson's UK, Pembrokeshire Branch, 34 Smokehouse Quay, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire SA73 3BD. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son (01437) 763821.

Barbara Lloyd (Walwyn’s Castle)

Barbara, formerly of Rosemoor, Walwyn's Castle, died aged 92 at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. Mother of Tony, Gill, Jennie and Alison.

Funeral is 11am on Thursday, March 30 at St Matthew's Church, Cainscross, Stroud.

Mark Woodward Lovegrove (Roch)

The death occurred at Withybush Hospital on Tuesday, February 7 of Mark Woodward Lovegrove, “Woody” aged 55 years. Son of the late Desmond and Brenda Lovegrove and brother to Jane, Peter and Jenny. Mark leaves a son William and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place at Narberth Crematorium on Tuesday, March 21 at 1.45pm. No flowers please but donations in lieu if desired to Pembrokeshire MIND. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

John W Hughes (Llandewi Velfrey)

Suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday, March 7, at Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen, John of Parc-y-Delyn, Llanddewi Velfrey, Narberth. Beloved husband of Rose, dear father of Angela, Jane and David and a loving grandfather.

Funeral service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, on Tuesday, March 21 at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired towards Meddygfa Taf Surgery, Whitalnd c/o Ken Davies & Sons, Funeral Directors, Blaenwern, Bro Waldo, Clunderwen, SA66 7NQ . Tel: 01437 563319.

Les Bowen (Stackpole)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Thursday, March 2 of Les Bowen of Stackpole. He was 85.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, March 21 with a service at St. Elidyr's Church, Stackpole Cheriton at 2pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Les for The A&E Department at Withybush Hospital may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

James Francis Connolly (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully at Morriston hospital on Wednesday, March 1, James Francis Connolly of Haverfordwest aged 75 years. He will be sadly missed by partner Pam, stepdaughter Donna, step grandchildren Sheena, Tino and Rosa, step great grandchild Violet, brothers Sean and Brian, sister Mary and his sister and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and their families.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday, March 23, 11:30am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Rosa Algieri, 11 Priory Lodge Drive, Milford Haven, SA73 2BH. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Vivian Howells (Llanychaer)

Peacefully on Thursday, March 9 at Withybush Hospital, Vivian of Llanychaer. Beloved son of the late Mair and Rees Howells and a loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle.

Funeral service on Thursday, March 23 at The Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 11.30am followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel - 01348 873250.

Margaret Rose Bastin (Pembroke)

The death occurred, peacefully on Thursday, March 2 at Pembroke Haven Residential Home of Margaret Rose Bastin (née Spurr), formerly of Whitehall Drive, Pembroke, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Raymond and loving mum to Janice and the late Malcolm, Rose will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, March 23 at St. John's Church, Pembroke Dock, prior to interment at Llanion Cemetery. There will be family flowers only, with donations, if so desired, to the West Wales Ambulance Service c/o E. C. Thomas and Son, Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 and Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876.

E.J. Ward Nicholas (Narberth)

Peacefully on Saturday, March 4, at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, Ward of Warvonne Villa, Narberth. Beloved husband of the late Yvonne, dear brother of Sandie and Eddie Mutch, cherished uncle and friend.

Funeral service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, on Wednesday, March 22 at 3.15pm. Family flowers only. Donations to The Wales Air Ambulance c/o Ken Davies and Sons, Funeral Directors, Bro Waldo, Blaenwern, Clunderwen. Tel: 01437 563319.

Janet Alice Weaver (Martletwy)

The death occurred, peacefully, at home on Wednesday, March 8 of Janet Alice Weaver aged 87 years, of Cott Lane, Martletwy. Beloved wife of the late Mike. Much loved mother of Sharon and Simon. Dearly loved grandmother of Emma, James and Vanessa and great-grandmother of Ben, Molly and Mikey.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 20 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. There will be family flowers, with donations in lieu, if so desired, for The Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Mr Arwel “Rowley” Rowlands (Letterston)

Suddenly but peacefully at his home on Wednesday, March 8, Arwel of Letterston. Beloved husband of Pitra, loving father of Nerys and John, Emyr and Kelly.

Funeral service on Tuesday, March 21 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 4pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Wales Air Ambulance' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.