The community talk, by Cris Tomos, will begin at 7pm today, Thursday, March 16, at Canolfan Hermon.

Cris, who lives in Hermon, has many years of experience of raising funding for community purchase of land, buildings and equipment.

Cris will explain how the village of Hermon raised an initial £120,000 from a share offer and grants to buy the old primary school in Hermon and turn it into a community resource centre, then clinching another £400,000 of funding to develop the site.

Cris is also the treasurer of the Cardigan based cooperative 4CG Cymru Ltd that purchased the town’s Pwllhai site in 2010 to develop a community parking solution for the high street in Cardigan. The cooperative also has housing, business units, a shop and lock up stores in Cardigan.

There are more than 500 community shareholders who have supported this community venture.

4CG Cymru Ltd’s latest project is the conversion of Cardigan’s old police station and courthouse into a new bunk house, accommodating 28 visitors at a time.

Also covered tonight will be the story of the community-owned wind turbine in the parish that is owned by a local community cooperative that Cris and others helped launch in 2013.

In all £1,400,000 of funding was obtained to undertake the planning and erection of a 900kw turbine that now provides renewable energy for 500 homes.

The cooperative, Cwm Arian, has just been shortlisted in the Environment Champion category for the St Davids Awards 2023.

More recently Cris has been involved with projects to buy land for community-led housing to develop community land trusts, owned and led by local people.

The evening is free to attend with coffee, biscuits and Welsh cakes.

People are asked to attend by 7pm. Should anyone have additional, questions please contact Cris on 07974099738.

