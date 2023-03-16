RNLI lifeboats from Angle, St Davids and Little and Broad Haven, as well as a coastguard helicopter, searched in difficult conditions for the man and woman who were reported overdue from a diving party at Martin’s Haven.

The pair had been washed offshore from the area they intended to dive. They had no light source with them and one had become entangled in the line from their surface marker bouy.

On the dark November night in 2020, Angle and St Davids all-weather lifeboats searched for the missing divers using night vision aids and conducted controlled planned sea searches in the wider area.

Little Haven inshore lifeboat crew conducted a coastal search.

Angle RNLI volunteers are presented with the award by Head of Region Jo Partner. (Image: Martin Cavaney)

The light and sea conditions deteriorated rapidly, with Little Haven inshore lifeboat working to its maximum capacity.

Just before 6pm, a St Davids RNLI volunteer crew member spotted one of the divers in the beam of a searchlight.

At the time it was said that it was ‘an absolutely brilliant find’ due to ‘a fantastic multi-agency effort, the divers were extremely lucky to be found so quickly’.

Both the divers were uninjured and were successfully recovered from the sea onto St Davids ALB in a quick and efficient operation.

Angle all-weather lifeboat and the rescue helicopter helped to illuminate the scene.

The two casualties were then transferred onto Little Haven inshore lifeboat and taken ashore to Martin’s Haven.

Framed Letters of Thanks from the RNLI Chairman have been awarded to all three lifeboat crews to recognise their determination, co-ordination and teamwork in deteriorating weather conditions and under difficult circumstances.

A signed letter of appreciation from the RNLI’s Operations Director has also been awarded to the HM Coastguard duty watch at Milford Haven for coordinating the rescue.

The presentations were made by the RNLI’s head of Wales, West and the Isle of Man region Jo Partner during a ceremony last night at Angle RNLI Lifeboat Station.

Little Haven RNLI volunteers are presented with the award by Head of Region Jo Partner. (Image: Martin Cavaney)

“Thanks to the professionalism of HM Coastguard and RNLI volunteer lifeboat crews, the two divers were located in time to save their lives,” said Roger Smith, area lifesaving manager.

“I am so proud of the selflessness and determination shown by all involved, and this recognition is very well deserved.”

