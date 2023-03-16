At the March 17 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Senior Staff Committee an agenda item to consider final interviews for a new Head of Adult Services will be considered.

It immediately follows an agenda item asking members to consider excluding the public from the meeting.

In a reports pack issued ahead of the meeting, a copy of the advertisement for the post – which had a closing date of January 31 – is included, listing a salary package of £83,925 – £92,130 depending on experience.

It adds: “As the local authority for one of the UK’s most beautiful counties, we are immensely proud of our landscape and our communities.

“At the same time, we face significant challenges around the needs of our residents around social care and housing.

“We are currently on a significant journey of organisational improvement and are now seeking our next Head of Adult Services to play a key role in making Pembrokeshire an even better place to live for our residents.

“Reporting directly to our recently-appointed Director of Social Services & Housing, this pivotal role will provide an exciting and rewarding opportunity to strategically lead all aspects of adult social care across the county council.

“Demonstrating a steadfast motivation in line with our corporate mission of ‘working together, improving lives’, and with improved outcomes constantly at the forefront, you will create excellent relationships – both internally with senior colleagues and elected members, but also critically with external health, social care, not-for-profit and other key partners.

“These services are vital to the wellbeing of our residents and the success of both our county and our organisation, therefore, you will play an essential role in overseeing our ongoing journey of improvement.”