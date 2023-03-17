Police seized three devices, a TV, mobile phone and smart television, from Paul Baker’s home in Slade Park, Haverfordwest, last November.

He told them that he had made searches for extreme images of child sex abuse because he felt ‘bored and isolated’.

Baker, 60, had also used an anonymous search engine on all three devices.

The court heard that on November 21 last year, DC Jones attended Baker’s home to install software on a new mobile phone.

He found that Baker did not have a new mobile phone but asked to see his original phone. This was on Baker’s bedside table and contained searches for ‘child rape’ and ‘toddler porn’.

A search of his mobile phone and tablet revealed that he had used an anonymous web browser on November 18, 19 and 20 and on November 17 had searched for child rape and toddler porn.

On previous occasions he had searched for ‘child porn’. He had also installed software which allowed him to download and share files more easily.

The court heard that no actual images were found on Baker’s devices, just the internet searches.

Baker’s smart TV also revealed that he had used similar software and search terms.

During police interview Baker said that he had used the anonymous browsing software to look at contraband on the dark web not to search for indecent images.

The court heard that Baker had 13 convictions for 54 offences.

He was convicted in 2003 of three offences of indecent assault of females under 14.

In May 2013 he was convicted of two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) by making and possessing indecent and prohibited images of children.

In October 2018 he was again convicted of three offences of making indecent images of children and a new 10-year SHPO imposed.

Baker admitted breaching the SHPO on November 22 and has been in custody in Park Prison ever since.

In his defence it was said that no actual images were found on Baker’s devices and that he had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

It was said that Baker lived a lonely and isolated life. People in his area had become aware of his previous convictions and he was subject to name calling and banging on his doors and windows. He felt that if he left his home address, he would be subject to violence.

Ashanti Jade Walton, defending said that he had never had the input needed to get to the issues at the root of his offending but that he was dealing with these.

She added that Baker had health and mobility issues and used a wheelchair.

“The purpose of legislation is to protect others from the risk of serious harm caused by you,” said Judge Her Honour Catherine Richards.

“Looking for the terms which you were doing so is clearly a serious breach. This is significantly aggravated by your previous convictions.”

She added that Baker’s personal health circumstances ‘provided limited mitigation’.

She jailed Baker for 20 month, saying that he would serve half of that in prison and the remainder on licence.

She said that the SHPO still stood and made a deprivation order for the phone, tablet and television.