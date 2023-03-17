Gary Blount, 44, of Cwmfelin Boeth, Whitland, appeared in front of Judge Her Honour Catherine Richards this morning, Friday, March 17.

He denied two counts of intentionally sexually touching a girl under 13.

The offences are alleged to have happened between 2014 and 2016 when the child was still of primary school age.

Blount appeared to confirm his name and deny both charges.

Judge Richards set a trial date for August 14 next year. However, she told Blount that he must appear in court on June 5 for a Section 28 hearing.

A Section 28 hearing allows vulnerable complainants or witnesses to record evidence and cross-examination prior to trial.

Vulnerable victims and witnesses to have their cross-examination video-recorded before the full trial, away from the court room.

This evidence is then played during the live trial, which, in most cases, means the vulnerable person does not need to attend in person.

“This is the first day of your trial, the date upon which the complainant will be cross examined. This will be pre recorded in advance of your trial,” Judge Richards told Blount. “You have an obligation to attend on that date.”

She released Blount on bail sating that he must adhere to the 'quite stringent conditions'.