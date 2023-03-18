This week, we take a look at his mother, Non, and her rumoured life and traumatic start to motherhood with the future saint.

Much of what is known about Non is taken from the book Life of St David, which was written around 1080 by Norman cleric Rhigyfarch. It was written around 500 years after the death of the saint and uses old manuscripts in the cathedral library as well as oral traditions. It is believed that Non was the daughter of a Welsh prince called Cynir.

St Non depicted in stained glass at the chapel Our Lady and Saint Non. Picture: Wolfgang Sauber via Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Licence

There are a number of variations to the supposed story of her life, but we will base the majority of this article on what is written in the Life of St David but will touch on the other variations.

Non was a nun at Ty Gwyn near Whitesands Bay but it is not clear whether she was a nun as a young woman or if she became a nun later on.

She was raped by a man called Sanctus (or Xantus, Sandde or Sant), who was said to be King of Ceredigion, when he met her while travelling through Dyfed. Non is said to have been celibate before this and remained celibate after this ordeal. She is said to have lived on just bread and water during her pregnancy.

It was believed that a preacher was unable to preach in the presence of Non and her unborn child, which was said to be a sign that the child would be a great preacher himself.

The legend goes that a local ruler who could have been Aergol Lawhir learned about the pregnancy and feared that the child would be powerful and began a plot to kill him upon birth.

However, when Non went into labour, a big storm made it impossible for anyone to travel but the place where David was born – now called Capel Non – was bathed in light. It is said that the pain Non felt during her labour was so intense that she grasped a rock so hard, leaving marks, with the stone splitting. The stone is now concealed in the foundations of the altar at the Chapel of St Non which was built at the location.

Non gave birth to David alone, which, due to the dangers of pregnancy and childbirth during the time, would have been shocking to many early followers, as women would have traditionally been strongly supported by family.

There are some questions about whether Non had been married to Sant – either before or after the birth of David, but this seems to contradict the story of her being a nun.

There is also a story that she brought David up at Henfeynyw near Aberaeron and founded a convent close by, in the village that is now named Llanon after her.

There is also a story about Non travelling to Cornwall and ending her days in a Breton convent. This could be backed up by the fact that her relics were initially located at Altarnun in Cornwall, but they were destroyed during the Reformation period.

Chapel of Our Lady and Saint Non

The Life of St David, however, has her dying at Dirinon in Brittany, where she is said to be buried, with her tomb lying in the Church of St Nonne and St Divy. But an alternative legend says she died at the hands of druids in Bradstone, Devon, and there is a church dedicated to her there.

In Dirinon, the legend of St Non says she was welcomed by the people of Brittany and that David was baptised and educated in a Breton monastery.

Non has the aforementioned chapel and village named after her, and close to the chapel ruins is Non’s holy well, which was believed to have sprung up at the birth of the saint and have healing powers. The current chapel, Our Lady and Saint Non, was built close to the ruins in 1934. This chapel was built in the medieval style using stones from ruined chapels in the surrounding area.

There are also churches in Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Devon which bear her name. She is the patron of Pelynt where there is St Nonna’s Holy Well.

St Non has had a number of feast days throughout history. In an 18th century text, her feast day is given as March 2, but March 3 is also given as a feast date, which is her believed date of death. This is the feast day given by the National Catholic Reporter.

The 1995 revision of the Church in Wales calendar states her feast day as March 5, whereas the feast day is celebrated as the second Sunday after Midsummer’s Day in the parish of Pelynt. However the Roman Catholic calendar does not include St Non’s feast day.

She is also seen to have a special meaning to those who have been subjected to abuse or violence due to the abuse she suffered during David’s conception.