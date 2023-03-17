Ryan Carlmain, 29, faces three charges of sexually assaulting the woman at a Milford Haven address by sexually touching her when she did not give consent and he did not believe that she was consenting.

All three offences are alleged to have taken place on June 6, 2021.

Carlmain, of Marble Hall Road, Milford Haven, entered not guilty pleas to all charges.

Judge Her Honour Catherine Richards KC set a trial date for July 31. She said that a section 28 hearing would take place before this on June 5.

A Section 28 hearing allows vulnerable complainants or witnesses to record evidence and cross-examination prior to trial.

Vulnerable victims and witnesses to have their cross-examination video-recorded before the full trial, away from the court room.

Judge Richards asked why the case had taken such a long time to come to court.

Miss George, prosecuting, said that there had been another investigation relating to the defendant, and that there had been forensic examination of swabs.

“It seems to me that there is a lack of appreciation of the impact of this delay, on defendants and on young people who make complaints and who might expect to have the evidence dealt with quickly but nothing is done for this length of time," said the judge.

"When we are dealing with such young people we might expect that this is dealt with quickly.”

She said that she would raise these concerns with the resident judge to raise with Dyfed-Powys Police.

“Sometimes it is not as straightforward as a judge might expect it to be,” she added.

Judge Richards ordered a report into the delay to be produced by April 5.

She ordered that Carlmain be remanded on the same bail conditions as before. However, the defendant shook his head at the judge and said that he was about to lose his job because of the bail curfew condition.

Jon Tarrant, defending, said that Carlmain worked for a removal company and sometimes had to leave in the early hours to get to a job, at present he was prevented from doing so by his bail conditions.

Judge Richards ordered a hearing on Monday to look into this.