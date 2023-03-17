The Healthcare Inspectorate Wales published a report today – Friday, March 17 – highlighting their findings from a surprise inspection carried out in December.

The investigation found that staff were working hard to provide good, quality care to patients while under considerable pressure but despite their best efforts, the patients were not consistently receiving safe care.

The report from Health Inspectorate Wales (HIW) comes after a three-day unannounced inspection of the hospital’s emergency department which was carried out over three consecutive days.

Patients and carers were generally satisfied with the service they had received and staff were witnessed treating patients with respect and courtesy, but patients were frustrated with the waiting times and lack of updates on their care and treatment. Inspectors found that assessment of patients brought in by ambulance was adequate but not with those who were self-presenting to A&E.

There was found to be a lack of toilet and washing facilities and the overcrowding led to some paediatric patients waiting in the main waiting room and patients sleeping on chairs or the floor due to the long waits.

There were also patients waiting in non-designated areas including outside of cubicles, which did not have privacy curtains or screens so they were not separated from other patients. This led to staff being unable to maintain patients’ privacy, dignity and being unable to follow infection prevention and control procedures.

MORE NEWS:

Staff were unhappy with how issues were handled on escalation and also with the levels of staff in the department.

A number of improvements were recommended by HIW, including some which required Hywel Dda University Health Board to take immediate action.

The health board must take action to improve staff compliance with mandatory training and has produced a comprehensive plan with how improvements will be made in the department.

Alun Jones, chief executive of HIW, said: “The pressure on NHS services continues to be extraordinarily high and as in other Emergency Department inspections we have undertaken, we have again found evidence of a service struggling to meet demand and to maintain patient safety with the resources available.

“I acknowledge the hard work and dedication of staff within this service, and our report provides an opportunity to highlight the challenges that patients and staff within this service are facing on a daily basis.

“The specific recommendations for action we have set out will support the health board to reduce risks to patients and staff whilst they continue to deal with this challenging period. We will continue to engage with Hywel Dda University Health Board to ensure progress against our findings.”

Andrew Carruthers, of Hywel Dda health board, said: "While the report states that generally patients and carers were satisfied with the service they had received at the emergency department at Glangwili Hospital, we do, however, recognise that there are significant challenges within the department.

"We also recognise the regrettable impact these have on our patients and their experience of using our services.

"We wish to reassure people that we are focusing on our improvement plan to address the recommendations of the report, and to provide ongoing assurances for our communities of the quality of the services we have to offer and provide."