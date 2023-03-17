At 4.02pm, a woman boarded a train at Fishguard and sat in the back carriage. At around 5pm, two men joined the train at Swansea and sat next to her.

After the train left Swansea station, the men started to speak with the woman and try to engage her in unwanted conversations.

On a number of occasions, during this time, both men touched the woman inappropriately. Both men left the train at Llanelli at about 5.20pm.

Officers believe the men in the images may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them are asked to contact BTP by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2300015448.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

