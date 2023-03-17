The inquest was opened today at South Wales Central Coroner’s Court in Pontypridd.

Rafel Jeanne, Eve Smith and Darcy Ross were killed after a collision on the A48 in St Mellon’s, between Newport and Cardiff.

Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21 and from Newport, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, from Cardiff, died in the collision, which happened on the A48 near the St Mellons area of Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday, March 4.

An inquest into their deaths was opened at 1.30pm today (Friday, March 17).

Rafel Jeanne, Eve Smith and Darcy Ross were, the coroner outlined, "involved in a road traffic collision on the A48 in St Mellon's".

Going through each case individually, he said that the three people had "been pronounced dead at the scene".

Each of the three was identified by their respective mothers.

A post-mortem was carried out for each casualty at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

However, the pathologist has not returned a provisional cause of death at this time, pending investigation.

All three inquests have been adjourned, so that further enquiries can be made.

The coroner extended his condolences to the families of Mr Jeanne, Miss Smith and Miss Ross.

Shane Loughlin, 32, and Sophie Russon, 20, who were also travelling in the Volkswagen Tiguan, were rushed to hospital after the car was found – shortly after midnight on Monday, March 6.

Timeline of events

Mr Loughlin, Mr Jeanne, and a sixth person – 27-year-old Joel Lia – met Ms Smith, Ms Ross and Ms Russon on a night out at The Muffler social club in Maesglas on Friday night.

The group then travelled just under 40 miles to the Trecco Bay caravan park in Porthcawl.

They stayed at the caravan park for a period of time, and the PA news agency reported that police are aware of a noise complaint made to the park’s security lodge about the group.

They were last spotted at 2am on Saturday, when Mr Lia was dropped off in Pentwyn, Cardiff, just two miles from the scene of the tragedy.

Police have now confirmed they believe the crash happened at 2.03am.

Gwent Police received a missing person report at 7.34pm on Saturday, and two further reports at 7.43pm and 9.32pm. South Wales Police received a missing person report at 5.37pm on Sunday, March 5.

A police helicopter was called to a wooded area off the A48 at 11.50pm on Sunday night, and the car was spotted at 12.02am on Monday, March 6 – with the log being created at 12.15am.

A large area of the A48 was cordoned off at a roundabout in St Mellons throughout most of Monday, before reopening at around 4.30pm.

On Monday evening, South Wales Police confirmed the identities of the three people who were found dead in the car.

Police forces being investigated

Both South Wales Police and Gwent Police referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), a move they say is in line with normal policing practices.