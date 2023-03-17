The request to reduce payments made in connection with a Section 106 community payments agreement was made after the developer built less homes than previously planned.

The Section 106 agreement required financial contributions to secondary education provision, public open space, transportation and affordable housing, in relation to the building of 32 dwellings at the Bowett Close site in Hundleton.

Members of the March meeting of the county council’s planning committee heard 29 homes had been built by applicants WH & NL Developments, with a recommendation the commuted sum – relating to an initial 2014 planning application and a later 2021 application for a lower number of homes – be reduced to reflect the lower number.

The 2021 application had sought to regularise changes to the earlier scheme, reducing the number of properties on-site.

A report for planners said the applicant sought to reduce financial contributions proportionately, seeking an affordable housing contribution drop of £7,631.25 to £73,768.75, a drop in the highways contribution of £562.50 to £5,437.50; a secondary education contribution reduction of £1,054.17 to £10,190.31 and a public open space contribution reduction of £685.68 to £6,628.24, which would lead to a total reduction of £9,933.60.

The report said the reductions in all but the highways aspect could be supported.

“With regard to the highways contribution of £6,000, this figure was required in connection with the impact the housing development would have on local highways infrastructure.

“A reduction in the number of dwellings would not significantly reduce the impact of the development on local highways infrastructure as a development of 29 dwellings still requires a basic level of infrastructure such as footway links.”

Members of the committee supported the recommendation to lower the contribution, with the total reduction amounting to £9,371.10.