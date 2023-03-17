At the March 20 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Senior Staff Committee an agenda item to consider final interviews for a new Head of Human Resources will be considered.

It immediately follows an agenda item asking members to consider excluding the public from the meeting.

In a reports pack issued ahead of the meeting, a copy of the advertisement for the post – which had a closing date of January 31 – is included, listing a salary package of £83,925 – £92,130 depending on experience.

Monday’s meeting will be the second in just a few days to consider applicants for a vacant senior officer position.

At today’s March 17 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Senior Staff Committee an agenda item to consider final interviews for a new Head of Adult Services – with an identical salary package range – was considered, also with a recommendation for the public to be excluded.

Committee members heard that 96 applicants for the post were initially targeted, following a nation-wide search which included advertising in the Guardian newspaper and social media.

The March 17 committee heard the initial 96 was reduced to 10, and finally four candidates, which they agreed would be considered in private session.

An advertisement for the new Head of Human Resources post states: “As the local authority for one of the UK’s most beautiful counties, we are immensely proud of our landscape and our communities.

“Since the appointment of our chief executive [Will Bramble], we have been on a significant journey of organisational improvement and are now seeking to recruit a Head of Human Resources to play a key role in making our council a great place to work and grow, whilst supporting our workforce to make Pembrokeshire an even better place to live.

“Providing a seamless link between the Chief Executive, Senior Leadership Team and the wider management population, this role provides an exciting opportunity for the right person to further enhance and shape our council into a place where staff understand their contribution, can develop their own skillset, whilst feeling safe and heard within the organisation.

“A passion for cultural change, workforce development and positive relationships at all levels, you will be an important driver in ensuring that Pembrokeshire County Council continues to be an employer of choice.”