OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members are great at capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire.

We now have 2,600 members who are always taking great photos.

Each week, we set our members a theme and currently we are looking at specific places in the county and this week, the theme was Fishguard. We received dozens of submissions of interesting pictures, mainly focusing on the stunning views across the water.

Here are a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: View from Fishguard. Picture: Ian WestView from Fishguard. Picture: Ian West

Western Telegraph: Boats on the water at Fishguard. Picture: Sara JoseyBoats on the water at Fishguard. Picture: Sara Josey

Western Telegraph: Fishguard. Picture: Ceinwen ReedFishguard. Picture: Ceinwen Reed

MORE NEWS:

Western Telegraph: Path through the water at Fishguard. Picture: Rosemary ReesPath through the water at Fishguard. Picture: Rosemary Rees

Western Telegraph: Stena Line in Fishguard. Picture: Marc EvansStena Line in Fishguard. Picture: Marc Evans

Western Telegraph: Cannon at Fishguard Fort. Picture: Laura HemingwayCannon at Fishguard Fort. Picture: Laura Hemingway

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.