We now have 2,600 members who are always taking great photos.

Each week, we set our members a theme and currently we are looking at specific places in the county and this week, the theme was Fishguard. We received dozens of submissions of interesting pictures, mainly focusing on the stunning views across the water.

Here are a few of our favourites.

View from Fishguard. Picture: Ian West

Boats on the water at Fishguard. Picture: Sara Josey

Fishguard. Picture: Ceinwen Reed

MORE NEWS:

Path through the water at Fishguard. Picture: Rosemary Rees

Stena Line in Fishguard. Picture: Marc Evans

Cannon at Fishguard Fort. Picture: Laura Hemingway

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.