Next is a follow up re another recent TRM. This email came from Roger Duncome: "Jeff, What great reading in this week's edition. I was born in 1954 in Watford, Herts, and moved to Nevern, Pembs almost two years ago (another Englishman!). I also listened to Radio Luxembourg with a "Crystal set." I have no idea how they worked but it needed a wire (aerial) to outside. I managed to loop it to the metal gutter outside my bedroom window.

Astorian Band. Picture: Jeff Dunn

"The radio came with really heavy, uncomfortable ear phones. After I went to bed I would put on the ear phones and tune in. Fantastic! Great Sixties music of the day. Only one issue. I actually fell out of bed one night asleep still wearing the headphones! My parents were not amused! I still love listening to the radio."

Thanks, Roger, that put me in the mood for some more musical memories, and was strongly reinforced by this request from Nigel Rowland: "Hi Jeff, I was wondering if you could help. My father was Tommy Rowland, who played in the Astorian Band in the fifties. I have seen a photo you have used in one of your articles about the past.

MORE NEWS:

"I am trying to find out more about them and if my mother, Glenys Rowland was ever part of it or another band.

"Any information would be gratefully received."

I managed to find that photograph, seen here, and also the names of the players: On accordions were Eric Robson and Tommy Rowland, Eric White was on violin, with Ritchie Narbett on piano and Billy Hughes on drums.

I've been told that they were a great dance band and enjoyed their tea breaks in the Masonic Hall, livening their teas with a drop of whisky.

If anyone can help Nigel with more gen, please get in touch.

Silver Lining. Picture: Jeff Dunn

And staying with the local music scene from half a century ago I've unearthed this one of a group who called themselves Silver Lining, formed during the seventies.

The members were: Bernie Davies from Neyland on drums and vocals, Terry Duignan from Pembroke as guitarist and on vocal harmonies, Graham Richards from Rosemarket as lead vocalist, Robert Lewis from Pembroke on bass guitar and Billy Jenkins on keyboard.

I remember the late Billy Jenkins telling me that they did a not-too-bad version of Cliff's "We don't talk anymore."

This week's third snap allows me to wallow in musical memories of a personal kind. I don't think they performed under any particular name, but I can vouch for how good they sounded, and, as seen here, they certainly looked the part. On keyboard is the hugely talented Rob Starkey, originally from Neyland, but now residing in Australia. And guitarist/vocalist Richard Askwith, my old Grammar School buddy, from Burton. Probably best known as one of the founder members of the popular group Elite.

Richard Starkey and Robert Askwith. Picture: Jeff Dunn

Sadly he's not currently in the best of health, but he was best man at my wedding 56 years ago, I was the same at his second marital union.

During the 50's and 60's we played together in two groups, did some TV in the 70's and over the last 60 years we've written over 200 songs together.

Our love of music will never fade away because along with them are so many lifetime memories to treasure and remember forever.

Almost time to stop the music for this week, and as Fred Wedlock reckons he was the "Oldest swinger in town" I thought I'd leave you with this song title from Lewis Grizzard: "When my love comes back from the Ladies'..will I be too old to care ?"

See you next time, please stay safe.