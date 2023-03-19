The council is proposing to dispose of the John Nash-designed Foley House via a Community Asset Transfer (CAT), and is inviting applications from the community, charitable or not-for-profit organisations who will use the asset to benefit the community, or for social aims.

The closing date for applicants submitting a business plan to propertyhelpdesk@pembrokeshire.gov.uk is just a few days away, March 24.

Following that, it is expected any recommendations for a CAT transfer with be considered at the April meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet.

One of those in the running is Adam’s Bucketful of Hope Cancer Support Centre.

The family of Adam Evans-Thomas has been fundraising for almost 30 years for various areas of the NHS.

Adam, who died of leukaemia started the fundraising by raising £45,000 in 1993 to test 3,000 potential Bone Marrow Donors from Pembrokeshire for the Welsh Bone Marrow Donor Register.

Since his death, in 2007 a High Dependency Room called the “Pembrokeshire Room” in Cardiff’s Heath Hospital was funded by his charity, and in 2009 Adam’s Bucketful of Hope Cancer Support Centre was opened.

In November 2021, the charity started looking for new premises, eventually deciding that Foley House had the space inside and out to allow the charity to expand from supporting cancer patients to supporting patients with all life-limiting conditions.

The charity approached Pembrokeshire County Council and has entered into a CAT bid for Foley House.

For any prospective bidders, Pembrokeshire County Council states there should be support within the community for the proposal and optimum use of the asset for the community should be made.

There should be both a need and demand for the proposed activities and consideration will be given as to whether or not these are being satisfactorily addressed by another organisation.

The proposal will need to demonstrate how it benefits as wide and diverse a range of local people as possible, with an inclusive approach to all members of the community.

The business plan submitted must answer a string of criteria, including the applicants being able to restore, repair and maintain the building, in keeping with the legal requirements of its Grade II listing.

All costs will be the applicant’s liability and all current illegal alterations must be rectified, the council has said.

Prospective parties are advised to contact Pembrokeshire County Council Planning Department on Haverfordwest 01437 764551.