At the March meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, members were asked to consider implementing a fee for Export Health Certificates issued by the Port Health Team.

An Export Health Certificate (EHC) is an official document that confirms that food exports meet the health requirements of destination countries.

A report for Cabinet said: “As a result of Brexit, fishery products exported to the European Union from the United Kingdom now require an EHC, as laid out in the Official Control Regulations 2017/625.

“This Regulation (EU) 2017/625 of the European Parliament and of the Council of March 15, 2017 is related to official controls and other official activities performed to ensure the application of food and feed law, rules on animal health and welfare, plant health and plant protection products.”

Members were told The Port Health Team receives requests – 20 in 2022 – for EHCs from certain Pembrokeshire businesses, and fishing vessels, which land their catch in Milford Haven Docks, where the consignments are destined for the European Union.

The Port Health Team assumes responsibility for matters relating to fish and fishery products, issuing certificates as part of this function.

The team receives applications from exporters and attend the vessels at the time of landing to inspect the catch/consignment and to issue the certificates.

Legislation enables the council to charge for this service, allowing it to operate a full cost recovery for its time in inspecting and administering the requirements of the certification.

A fee to cover this was calculated at £199 [excluding VAT] per EHC request, which was recommended for approval.

Cabinet members agreed to support the introduction of the fees.