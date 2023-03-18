The top ten cheapest places in Pembrokeshire to fill your car with fuel this week have been published.
Prices from forecourts throughout the county have been collated by Facebook group Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch which has come up with the top ten cheapest fuel pups for both diesel and unleaded in the county.
Here is the list for this weekend, courtesy of member John Durham: Petrol Standard Unleaded E10 No. 1 - 136.7p: Gulf, North Road, Milford.
No. 2 - 139.7p: Asda, Pembroke Dock.
No. 3 - 139.9p: Crossways, Neyland; Green Garage, Pembroke; Robeston Wathen; Tesco, Pembroke Dock; Tesco, Milford Haven.
No. 4 - 141.9p: Tesco, Haverfordwest; Morrisons, Haverfordwest; Ocean Haze, St Davids; Pelcomb.
No. 5 - 143.9p: Crymych; Letterston; Johnston.
No. 6 - 144.9p: Kiln Park, Tenby; Begelly/Kilgetty; Lamphey; Texaco, Withybush; Eglwyswrw.
No. 7 - 145.9p: FiveWays, Tenby; Fishguard, Pendre Garage; Llandewi Velfrey; Gernant Garage, Maenclochog.
No. 8 - 147.9p: Pentlepoir - Old Pump; Pentlepoir, Murco Garage.
No. 9 - 150.9: Goodwick Parrog.
Top Ten Standard Diesel B7 No. 1 - 149.9p: Kiln Park, Tenby; Begelly/Kilgetty.
No. 2 - 153.9p: Fairways, Tenby.
No. 3 - 155.9p: Robeston Wathen; Crymych; Lamphey.
No. 4 - 156.7p: Gulf, North Road, Milford.
No. 5 - 157.9p: Pentlepoir - Old Pump; Pentlepoir, Murco Garage; Llandewi Velfrey.
No. 6 - 158.9p: Crossways, Neyland; Green Garage, Pembroke; Tesco, Pembroke Dock; Tesco, Milford Haven; Eglwyswrw .
No. 7 - 159.7p: Asda, Pembroke Dock.
No. 8 - 161.9p: Gernant, Garage, Maenclochog.
No. 9 - 162.9p: Pelcomb; Ocean Haze, St Davids; Tesco, Haverfordwest.
No. 10 - 163.9p: Fishguard, Pentre Garage; Letterston.
