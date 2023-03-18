Brandon Parker, 26, who now lives in Cardigan, was jailed by Swansea Crown Court after admitting multiple offences at Aberystwyth Magistrates Court on September 29.

Parker’s first charge was aggravated vehicle taking on August 22. He had a Ford Fiesta in a garage which he was supposed to be doing repairs on a month earlier and on August 22 the owner had said that if it wasn’t given back to him, he would contact the police.

James Hartson, prosecuting, said Parker had moved the car to his then home address in Blaenporth and had driven it without consent to a garage where he put fuel in and then drove it again later on when he collided with a car carrying a family on a bend in Penparc, causing £7,500 damage to the car and £750 damage to the Ford Fiesta which was not insured. The Fiesta was later found abandoned with a wheel missing and a police officer investigating said it was clear that due to the marks it had been driven a considerable distance without a wheel.

Officers had tried to get him to attend a voluntary interview but it didn’t happen and he was put on the system as being wanted.

On September 22, a police officer recognised him driving a Nissan Micra which was registered as SORN. The licence plate’s C had been altered to resemble a G and a call was put out. A second police officer spotted him and put on his blue lights to get him to stop, whilst he was stationary, however, Parker reversed around 20 metres into the front of the police car before driving off.

The first officer later saw him again driving down a single lane, narrow road, and his car was hit by Parker – who held a provisional licence but was not insured - as he tried to push through, before hitting the car and running off. He was carrying a passenger at the time.

Ashanti-Jade Walton, defending, said that Parker had a troubled upbringing and this was paramount in the way he lived his life – doing first and thinking later. She said he had just split up with his partner of around five years when the incidents happened and that he had also attempted suicide.

She told the court he was now living in Cardigan with an older male friend who was helping him to make decisions and he wants to be a role model for his three children.

Recorder Jowett decided to sentence Parker on the lead offence from each date, sentencing him to 10 months in prison for the August 22 offence of aggravated vehicle taking and 12 months in prison for the September 22 offence of dangerous driving. The sentences are to run consecutively, for a total of 22 months, however, 85 days of his 169 days under curfew are to count towards the sentence.

He was also banned from driving for three years on release from prison.

Parker received no separate penalty for taking a vehicle without consent, careless driving, failing to stop after an accident, driving dangerously, driving without a licence and driving without insurance for the August 22 incidents.

He also received no separate penalty for the September 22 incidents of two counts of failing to stop after an accident, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.