Following a two-day trial Lloyd Jenkins, of The Ponds, Hundleton, was found guilty of battery, criminal damage to a television, a television stand and a photo canvas, and arson being reckless as to whether property would be destroyed or damaged and being reckless as to whether the life of another would be thereby endangered.

The dad set fire to his partner’s flat after the pair of them had argued in a nightclub. He then tried to pin the offences on her.

He has been warned to expect a jail sentence for his crimes.

Stuart James appeared via video link from His Majesty’s Prison, Swansea.

He entered not guilty pleas to unlawful wounding, assault occasioning ABH, threatening a man with an axe, and possession of a bladed article, all in Milford Haven.

James, 45, will face trial this summer.

James Allchurch, 50, of Gelli near Narberth, failed in his attempt to get his trial for stirring up racial hatred adjourned.

Allchurch faces is charged with 15 counts of distributing audio material to stir up racial hatred over a two-year period.

Judge Her Honour Catherine Richards KC said she could see no reason to vacate the trial. It will go ahead on Monday and is expected to last two weeks.

Daniel Mckenzie, 31, of The Green, Pembroke, changed his plea to guilty to attempted robbery on the day of his trial.

Mckenzie had already pleaded guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at an earlier hearing.

Both charges related to a violent incident in a taxi last September.

Mckenzie was given 54 months in prison for the robbery and 10 months for the assault.

Paul Baker, 60, of Slade Park, Haverfordwest, was also jailed this week.

Police seized three devices, a TV, mobile phone and smart television, from Baker’s home last November.

He had used them to search online for ‘toddler porn’ and ‘child rape’ as well as installing anonymous search software and software that allowed him to download and share files more easily.

Gary Blount, 44, of Cwmfelin Boeth, Whitland, appeared in court to deny two counts of sexual assault by intentionally sexually touching a girl of primary school age.

Blount will face trial in August.

There will be a section 28 hearing, allowing recorded evidence from his alleged victim to be heard, before then.

Ryan Carlmain, 29, of Marble Hall Road, Milford Haven, also appeared before the court to deny sexual assault.

He faces three charges of sexually assaulting a teenager at a Milford Haven address by sexually touching her when she did not give consent and he did not believe that she was consenting.

Removal worker Carlmain will face trial this summer.