The National Botanic Garden of Wales in Llanarthney has been named as the second most popular day out location people would like to discover in Wales, coming in behind Snowdonia National Park according to The National Lottery’s research.

34 per cent of those surveyed said they would love to discover the National Botanic Gardens of Wales as part of a ‘don’t let me know’ trend where they are surprised on days out.

The gardens is one of many venues across the UK that will be taking part in the National Lottery Open Week between March 18-26. The open week will see a week of special offers and free entry and selected venues.

The gardens will be hosting a free tour of restored regency landscape on March 24.

Dinefwr Gardens will also be providing free entry to those with National Lottery tickets for the whole week.

MORE NEWS:

TV presenter Fred Sirieix said: “There are many brilliant and unexpected locations to explore during National Lottery Open Week.

“It’s a great opportunity to spend time with the people you love at a low cost. Now more than ever people are feeling the squeeze financially but still want to find ways to have fun and connect with friends, family and loved ones.”

He continued: “During National Lottery Open Week players can hunt for waterfalls, picnic in wildflower meadows, walk through a rainforest, as well as discover the characters and landmarks behind some of the UK’s favourite stories.

“All of these amazing places are made possible thanks to the funding raised by National Lottery players, so I would encourage everyone to surprise someone this National Lottery Open Week.

To take part in the National Lottery Open Week, take any retail or online-bought National Lottery ticket, scratch card or instant win games purchase to selected attractions during the week. Find out more about all of the offers and venues at www.nationallotteryopenweek.com