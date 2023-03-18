Macy domestic shorthair

Dinky Macy is in need of a new home. (Image: Greenacres Animal Rescue)

Macy is a super cute domestic shorthair. She is a very petite little cat, although an adult she is very small. She is kind, gentle and friendly and described as ‘a great little friend for someone looking to adopt’ Macy is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Chyna semi-longhair

Regal Chyna is looking for a forever home. (Image: Greenacres Animal Rescue)

Chyna is thought to be around five years old and a very pretty semi-longhaired cat. She is tame and friendly and very regal looking, she would be a lovely feline friend.

Chyna is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Hansel cane corso

Cane Corso Hansel is ‘amazing and remarkable’. (Image: Greenacres Animal Rescue)

Hansel is described as ‘the most amazing and remarkable’ one year old cane corso.

He requires a home with an owner that is committed and strong enough to handle him correctly.

Hansel has a wonderful temperament and plays wonderfully with other dogs that are able to cope with his size.

Hansel’s new home needs to be a home that has previous experience with large or giant breeds, a home that is committed and have the time to dedicate to his training and care, to ensure he is happy and safe.

"Hansel will return your love with love and loyalty," says Greenacres.

Hansel is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Coco British bulldog

Coco needs to be the only dog in the house. (Image: Greenacres Animal Rescue)

Coco is a beautiful three-year-old British bulldog. She has really lovely, wonderful temperament and adores people.

She is described as ‘an adorable wigglebum’. Coco sadly did not do well in a multi-dog household. Although Greenacres has seen no issues with other dogs, she happily walks with them, the rescue feels, for Coco's happiness, she is best rehomed as an only dog.

She adores people and has a wonderful nature, she will love being the centre of attention.

Coco is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

To adopt any of these animals and to see the other pets looking for their forever homes at Greenacres, visit greenacresrescue.org.uk, linked above.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.