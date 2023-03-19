If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Aloha – one year old, female, Husky

Aloha is the last of a set of Huskies that came to Many Tears from a breeder to find her forever home in November.

She is a shy girl who will need an experienced adult only home with at least one confident resident dog who can give lots of TLC and are understanding that Aloha finds the world quite scary, especially when in new situations.

Aloha once settled in kennels has been an absolute blessing to us and makes us smile every day with her new discoveries about the world.

Aloha loves playing with her toys and if they aren’t indestructible she will destroy them very enthusiastically and be very pleased with herself.

Aloha finds great comfort and reassurance in her kennel friends, bouncing around with them in the yard and then snuggling up with them sharing a bed.

Aloha has been enjoying our sudden bouts of snow here in Wales and finds great joy in trying to catch the snowflakes.

Aloha has been learning to walk on a harness over short distances in a secure area because if she is spooked she will try to run so her adopters will need to be patience and kind while continuing this training.

Please consider giving Aloha a chance if you are suitable, she’s had a difficult start in life and deserves to be happy in a home surrounded by love as soon as possible.

Typo – six months old, female, Cockapoo

Typo is the last of her litter that hasn’t been adopted yet and we just can’t understand why.

She is an absolute sweetheart that bounces around you in the kennel and is full of puppy fun.

Typo has some eye ointment put in her eyes throughout the day due to a condition called dry eye which is very easily managed and Typo is an angel having her ointment applied.

Typo can live in a home with dog-savvy children aged 12+ and will need a resident dog to help her settle in to her new home.

Typo loves a gentle fuss, her toys especially the one that rustle and FOOD.

Please consider Typo if you are suitable as she is waiting to continue her puppyhood in a loving home where she can flourish and see what the world has to offer.

Dutch – one year old, female, Beagle

Dutch has come such a long way since when she first arrived in kennels, she was a terrified, untrusting poor soul, and now with lots of love and time she is an affectionate, friendly little girl to the people she knows, who is very curious about the world.

Dutch develops strong, trusting relationships with the people that she spends lots of time who show her nothing but love, she returns this love tenfold.

Adopters will need to be patient and understanding that this relationship takes time, routine, lots of TLC and positivity but this is so worth it to have Dutch then come snuggle up on your lap and give you kisses.

Dutch needs a calm adult-only home with other kind confident resident dogs that can help her settle into a home.

Dutch can live with cats and is learning how to walk on a harness.

If you have the time and the understanding, and space in your heart to welcome this incredible girl into your home, please consider her.

Thally – three years old, female, German Shorthaired Pointer

Thally is an energetic affectionate girl that needs an experienced and active home.

Thally has so much energy and needs to be in a home that will take her on adventures with them.

She can be homed with dog-savvy teenage children upwards as Thally can easily knock a child over when excited.

Thally will need a home that is prepared to provide her enrichment during the day to keep her mind stimulated so that she is able to relax and settle into a house without becoming restless.

Thally loves her food, toys and gets along with all other dogs well, although we would recommend dogs around her own size as she likes to play a lot.

Thally can be an only dog in the right home or will happily live with resident dogs.

Thally has so much love to give and in the right home will become your whole world that you couldn’t imagine life without. Please give Thally a chance.

Scallon – seven years old, female, German Shepherd Dog (GSD)

Scallon is looking for her perfect retirement home where she can have a warm bed, good food and an interesting garden to do lots of sniffs.

She is a lovely calm lady that spends her time in a kennel lying by the door watching the world go by.

Scallon loves going out on short walks, spending time getting a gentle fuss or sharing a bed with her kennel friends.

Scallon gets along well with both male and female dogs of similar size and can be home with kind resident dogs or in the right home could be an only dog.

Scallon has limited mobility in her hips and is on pain management to ease any discomfort, which she is doing well on but adopters will need to monitor.

She is an affectionate girl who has the ability to look right into your soul with such kindness. Scallon has waited seven years for her forever family, please don’t keep her waiting any longer.