Wally the Walrus, wallowed into the public eye two years ago this week to bring smiles to a Pembrokeshire public as the coronavirus pandemic entered its second year.

The marvellous mammal won world-wide fame for his European antics while on an unexpected visit from the Arctic.

Wally quickly found a 'gull-friend'. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography His characteristics included a fondness for hauling his impressive bulk onto vessels and maritime platforms, a huge appetite for shellfish and an endearing stubbornness to shift out of the way of marine traffic.

The world first became aware of Wally – who was then, of course, un-named – when he landed on the west coast of Ireland on Sunday March 14, 2021.

Within a week, he popped up at Broadhaven south in Pembrokeshire and then made a grand appearance in Tenby on March 27.

The sight of Wally lounging on the Tenby RNLI slipway was an unforgettable one. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

His arrival co-incided with the relaxation of the ‘stay local’ restrictions, and visitors from far and wide crowded the vantage point of Castle Hill to watch Wally swimming, scoffing and sunbathing from his adopted home base of the RNLI lifeboat station slipway.

Wally was a star fisherman. Picture: Amy Compton

In one adorable incident, he surfaced with a starfish on his nose.

Wally's RNLI slipway stand-offs were regular events. Picture: Amy Compton

While his stand-offs with the Tenby lifeboat crew became legendary.

But there were also frequent warning to those who ventured too close - on land or sea - that the wilful Wally was a wild animal, and should not be disturbed.

And dinghy owners needed no reminding that their craft could be easily sunk under his 800kg bulk.

Wally even had a local beer named in his honour, and in true celebrity fashion, had his own merchandise, including face masks, tea towels and cuddly toys.

The rhyming tale of Wally was a local best-seller

And he starred in a book in aid of Welsh Marine Life Rescue, whose volunteers had closely monitored him.

But all good things come to an end and by the end of May, Wally’s Tenby vacation had ended and he set off on an astonishing European tour, taking in Cornwall, France, Spain and the Isles of Scilly.

There he was videoed as he got up to his boat-boarding antics.

Isles of Scilly artist Steve Sherris captured Wally's likeness.

And even had his portrait painted.

By the end of September, it appeared that Wally’s inbuilt sat-nav had kicked in and he was on his way back to the Arctic where he began his incredible journey.

As one of his many friends on Facebook said: