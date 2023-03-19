Ten-man Haverfordwest County made it back-to-back wins to move four points clear at the top of the Cymru Premier Play-Off Conference with a solid 4-0 win over Airbus UK Broughton at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium.

After Ioan Evans’ early second half strike had earned them a deserved 1-0 win against Aberystwyth Town at Park Avenue the previous weekend, Tony Pennock's men faced the still-winless Wingmakers in upbeat mood.

And despite having Ricky Watts sent off on half an hour, they capped captain Dylan Rees' 50th appearance for the Bluebirds with a convincing win, with goals from Ben Fawcett, Ioan Evans, Jamie Veale and debutant Dan Hawkins.

"I thought the boys were excellent," said manager Pennock after the game. "We started really well and created a number of chances that we didn't take. Then we had the sending off and the boys could have got a bit nervous, but they didn't.

"We kept playing our football and got the goal pretty soon after our sending off, that settled the lads down for the second half, and we just controlled the game then.

"Sometimes it's tough playing with 10 men, but sometimes it can give you a bit of a nudge to push on, and that's what the lads did today. When they had a man sent off it evened things up, and after that we were pretty much in control."

Midfielder Watts had been given his marching orders after a late challenge on Jamie Crowther, but within minutes Fawcett had opened the scoring when he met Jack Wilson's low cross to slide the ball home from close range.

In response, Bradley Knight volleyed over the bar from the edge of the box, and early into the second half Adam Davies put a header wide from six yards - but in the 64th minute the Bluebirds doubled the lead.

Fawcett’s low drive was parried by Airbus keeper Lewis Dutton, but Ioan Evans pounced to net the rebound, and then 10 minutes later and the Wingmakers had Gareth Edwards red-carded for a challenge on Fawcett.

Veale punished the 10-man visitors from the resulting free kick when he struck a fine effort from the edge of the box into the top right corner, and with two minutes to go Jack Leahy crossed for Hawkins to make it 4-0.

With five league games left, the Bluebirds are four points clear of Caernarfon in the race for the a play-off spot, and manager Pennock will be keen to see his side keep pace when the two sides meet at Bridge Meadow this weekend.

"Our home form has been very good all season, we took advantage of that today, and we have to do the same next week," said Pennock. "Caernarfon will be a tough test, they've beaten away, and we've beaten them here.

"Everybody looks at the table, all we have to do is look at ourselves and make sure we do our job properly. If we do that, and play the way we can play, we can compete with most teams, and that's all we can do.

"It's one game at a time and we'll see where that takes us, but next week is a big game now."

HAVERFORDWEST: Z Jones, R Abbruzzese, J Richards (O Borg 78), D Rees, R Watts, B Fawcett (J Leahy 77), J Davies, J Veale (H John 81), L Jenkins, J Wilson, I Evans (D Hawkins 70). Substitutes not used: L Idzi, H Jones, I Humphries.

AIRBUS: L Dutton, S Tomassen, J Palmer, G Edwards, R Edwards, J Crowther, B Cornish (J Leblanc-Akpo 67), A Davies (K Cooke 88), S Rickett, B Knight (T McManus 46), P Perry (M Burke 67). Substitute not used: J McHarrie. Referee: R Kenny. Assistants: P Sheils, E Goatley. Fourth Official: I Lewis.