David Daley of Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest, was due to face trial last week for the two assaults.

However, the 42-year-old changed his plea to guilty on the day of his trial.

The court heard that Daley had beaten a primary school age child and a woman during an incident in Milford Haven on January 21 this year.

Daley also admitted possessing 0.1 grams of cocaine on the same date.

Magistrates decided that they had no option other than sending Daley to prison. They said that the offence was so serious as it involved Daley grabbing the woman to her throat causing bruising and punching her face. It also involved the ‘reckless assault’ of a young child.

Magistrates also noted that the offence was committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence and was aggravated by Daley’s previous offending history.

They imposed an eight-month prison sentence with further sentences of three and five months to run concurrently.

Magistrates also made two restraining orders, one lasting two years and one lasting a year.

These orders prevent Daley from contacting two named women, directly or indirectly; from entering their places of residence or entering any data online or on social media referring to them.

He is also forbidden to enter the place of work of one of the women.

Magistrates also made a destruction order for the cocaine found in Daley’s possession on the day in question.

He must pay £400 costs and a £154 victim surcharge on release from prison.

Daley entered a not guilty plea to a fourth charge of intentional strangulation, also on January 21 this year. This charge was dismissed by the court with no evidence offered.

