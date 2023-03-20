This recruitment programme is part of an all-Wales government initiative, with nurses from countries such as India, the Philippines, Africa and Sri Lanka being appointed as one measure to address staff deficits in clinical settings across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

The nurses started arriving in the spring of 2022 and cohorts will continue to be welcomed into the new year of 2023.

They have been allocated to clinical areas across Glangwili, Bronglais, Withybush and Prince Philip hospitals. It is also hoped that the recruitment programme will continue into next year.

The overseas nurses receive support from a wide health board team, as they pass through the recruitment and sit the necessary exams. In addition, there are four overseas liaison nurses – Jerelyn Bevan, Andrea Hughes, Rachel Hughes and Alison Russell – whose role is to help the overseas nurses settle in and commence their posts in the clinical areas.

The nurses loved the environment of the gardens. (Image: Hywel Dda UHB Charities)

Jerelyn said: “We are so pleased to have received funding of £1,500 from Hywel Dda Health Charities for team development days at the National Botanic Garden of Wales for our overseas nurses.”

Rachel added: “We have had really positive feedback from nurses about the benefits of the development days which, as part of the induction process, helps to promote integration into the community.

"Nurses have commented on the amazing environment of the Botanic Gardens and said how much they have benefited.”

“Retention of our overseas nurses is imperative to preserve the continued high standards of our excellent patient care,” added Alison. “Ensuring these new staff from overseas settle in well will positively impact on the quality of care they deliver to patients.”

Overseas nurse Oluwakemi Adesola said: “So far, I find everything about Wales so beautiful: the blue sky with grey patches,the green grass, the never-predictable weather and the occasional ray of sunshine. Having a good time so far.”

Nurse Vongayi Mashungu added: “I feel like the sky is the limit for my journey in Wales. I will be the bridge to help my colleagues, family and patients.”

The Hywel Dda University Health Board overseas nurses are among 500 being welcomed across Wales this year under the Welsh Government initiative.

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.

“We are pleased that, thanks to donations, we have been able to fund induction and training days for our valued nurses arriving from overseas.”

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk