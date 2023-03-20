Paul Potter, 66, is covering 586 miles during eight cycling events between now and August 20 to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research, Cancer Research Wales and Macmillan Cancer Support.

“Cancer has played a considerable part in my life, and the lives of other members of my family,” said Paul.

“This year, it will be 21 years that my wife died of cancer at the age of 41 - leaving three young children of seven, nine and 11 years of age.”

Ten years later Paul was about to start treatment for prostate cancer when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“I was having regular and persistent sharp pains in my head, which were centred just behind my right eye,” he said. “I had also become sensitive to light.”

Paul was referred for an urgent MRI scan just before travelling to London to start radiotherapy.

When he arrived at hospital, he was advised that his treatment for prostate cancer would have to be halted, as the MRI scan had revealed a golf ball-sized tumour in his right frontal lobe.

Paul had a nine-hour craniotomy at Kings College Hospital to remove the “Four days after my surgery, I got the results from the histology report, which determined that the tumour was low-grade meningioma. It was good news,” he said.

Paul stayed at the Simon Patient Lodge at St Thomas’ Hospital for two weeks before he was able to go home to Fishguard.

Paul Potter who is cycling nealy 600 miles this spring and summer to raise funds for cancer charities. (Image: Paul Potter)

The following March he resumed the prostate cancer treatment and had 37 sessions of radiotherapy at the Singleton Hospital in Swansea.

“I am happy to report that I have fully recovered from both the brain tumour removal, and the prostate cancer treatment,” said Paul.

“I consider myself very fortunate to still maintain sufficiently good health to continue cycling with no ongoing neurological deficit.”

Paul has remained a keen cyclist and is keen to raise money for the three cancer charities via his favourite pastime.

Paul began his fundraising earlier this month with the Daffodil Ride in Llandovery. He will follow this with three big Pembrokeshire bike rides.

Other challenges will take place on the Isle of Wight and in Cambridgeshire as well as two more Welsh rides in Anglesey and Margam Park.

“I want to try to appeal to the general public to help me raise funds for the three nominated charities in order to help others who have suffered similar,” he said.

