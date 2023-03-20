HAVERFORDWEST-BORN Joel Makin produced a remarkable run of form to reach the final of a top squash tournament in London.
In reaching the final of the GillenMarkets Canary Wharf Classic, the 28-year-old world No 11 beat three of the world’s top four players in Mostafa Asal, Diego Elias and Tarek Momen.
In the final, he found himself facing a familiar rival in New Zealander Paul Coll, ranked fifth in the world, in a repeat of the 2022 Commonwealth Games final in Birmingham.
Joel recently beat Coll in Cairo, but it was the Kiwi who came out on top this time, winning a high-quality final 3-1 (7-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-4).
Joel was born in Haverfordwest but brought up in Aberdare, where he took up squash while in school.
The Canary Wharf tournament is ranked as a gold level event on the PSA world tour.
🗣 "I can't complain after that."— PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) March 18, 2023
We spoke to @JoelMakin following his defeat to @paulcollsquash in yesterday's @Gillenmarkets @CWCsquash final.
The Welshman reflects on a tremendous period of squash and looks forward to what is coming next 🔜#CWCSquash pic.twitter.com/5je1Bw63g2
📈 @JoelMakin is back inside the top 🔟 for the first time since October 👊 pic.twitter.com/52NllfP8Vh— PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) March 20, 2023
It's been an excellent start to the opening game from @JoelMakin! 🔥— PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) March 17, 2023
The Golden Tiger with a quick lead over Paul Coll
Watch live on https://t.co/ZZPqYX01Pw 📺#CWCSquash pic.twitter.com/vTzYsOXuR8
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here