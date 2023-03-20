In reaching the final of the GillenMarkets Canary Wharf Classic, the 28-year-old world No 11 beat three of the world’s top four players in Mostafa Asal, Diego Elias and Tarek Momen.

In the final, he found himself facing a familiar rival in New Zealander Paul Coll, ranked fifth in the world, in a repeat of the 2022 Commonwealth Games final in Birmingham.

Joel recently beat Coll in Cairo, but it was the Kiwi who came out on top this time, winning a high-quality final 3-1 (7-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-4).

Joel was born in Haverfordwest but brought up in Aberdare, where he took up squash while in school.

The Canary Wharf tournament is ranked as a gold level event on the PSA world tour.

🗣 "I can't complain after that."



We spoke to @JoelMakin following his defeat to @paulcollsquash in yesterday's @Gillenmarkets @CWCsquash final.



The Welshman reflects on a tremendous period of squash and looks forward to what is coming next 🔜#CWCSquash pic.twitter.com/5je1Bw63g2 — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) March 18, 2023

📈 @JoelMakin is back inside the top 🔟 for the first time since October 👊 pic.twitter.com/52NllfP8Vh — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) March 20, 2023