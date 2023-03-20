A 41-year-old Manorbier man drove his vehicle with more than seven times the legal limit of cocaine in his system, magistrates have been told.
Dominic Fecci of Dewing Avenue was stopped by police on December 7 when he was driving a VW Caddy on the B4585 at Manorbier.
A subsequent blood test showed 76 microgrammes of the drug in a litre of blood - the legal limit being 10.
At Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Tuesday March 14, Fecci admitted driving after taking above the legal limit of a controlled drug, namely cocaine.
Fecci was disqualified from driving for three years and fined £100.
He waa also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.
---
We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.
With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here