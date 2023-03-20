Dominic Fecci of Dewing Avenue was stopped by police on December 7 when he was driving a VW Caddy on the B4585 at Manorbier.

A subsequent blood test showed 76 microgrammes of the drug in a litre of blood - the legal limit being 10.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Tuesday March 14, Fecci admitted driving after taking above the legal limit of a controlled drug, namely cocaine.

Fecci was disqualified from driving for three years and fined £100.

He waa also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.

