Andrew Griffiths, 55, of Finch Close, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday March 14 where he pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

The court heard that police stopped him while he was driving a VW Polo in High Street, Pembroke Dock on January 20.

A breath test showed 102 microgrammes of alcohol, the legal limit being 35.

Griffiths was fined £530 with £85 costs and a £215 surcharge. He will be given a 24-week reduction on the 24-month driving ban if he attends a driver rehabilitation course.

