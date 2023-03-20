Ideas to improve and preserve the ancient Pembrokeshire church of St Madoc of Ferns at Haroldston West will be discussed at a public meeting this Wednesday.

The St Madoc of Ferns Community Group is looking at creating an improved visitor experience in the church, founded in 583AD, and also reinstating a limited number of church services.

The church held its last service last July, with every pew full and churchgoers singing their hearts out.

At one point the church was at risk of having its roof removed to become a safe ruin. However it was taken over by the St Madoc of Ferns Community Trust, which hopes to maintain public access to the church and use the venue for the benefit of the Haven community.

The group hopes to improving parking, add a toilet and running water to the ancient church.

It will hold a public meeting at Little Haven village hall this Wednesday, March 22. It will start at 7pm and free tea or coffee and cake will be available.

The meeting will include an outline business plan for the first few years and cover how the group plans to raise sufficient funds to meet its key objectives of not only creating an improved visitor experience in the church, founded in 583AD but also reinstating a limited number of church services.

The group has a variety of possible activities in keeping with the unique atmosphere of the current church restored in 1883.

Nicola Morton, the treasurer, will also present the group’s ideas about improving parking, adding a toilet and running water. It will be a big task for the small but energetic group.

‘I’m sure we are on the way to preserving a much-loved building at the head of the delightful woodland walk up from Broad Haven,’ said group chairman Gareth Morgan.

A St Madoc of Ferns Pilgrimage, organised by Janet Ingram, pilgrim officer of St Davids Cathedral, will take place on April 25.

Participants should assemble by Broad Haven youth hostel at 11 am for the four-hour leisurely walk, taking in the church.

For more information, contact Richard Baker on bakerbalham@aol.com.

