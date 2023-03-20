At the March 20 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Senior Staff Committee, members considered an agenda item to consider final interviews for a new Head of Human Resources.

Committee members heard that, following a national search, the position had 162 expressions of interest, which led to 12 formal applications, later narrowed down to just two ahead of the meeting.

Members were then asked to consider excluding the public from the meeting, echoing a similar request made at the committee’s March 17 meeting for the post of a new Head of Adult Services.

In both cases members agreed to excluding the public.

In a reports pack issued ahead of the March 20 meeting, a copy of the advertisement for the post was included, listing a salary package of £83,925 – £92,130, the same salary range as the previous post.

An advertisement for the new Head of Human Resources post stated: “Since the appointment of our chief executive [Will Bramble], we have been on a significant journey of organisational improvement and are now seeking to recruit a Head of Human Resources to play a key role in making our council a great place to work and grow, whilst supporting our workforce to make Pembrokeshire an even better place to live.

“Providing a seamless link between the Chief Executive, Senior Leadership Team and the wider management population, this role provides an exciting opportunity for the right person to further enhance and shape our council into a place where staff understand their contribution, can develop their own skillset, whilst feeling safe and heard within the organisation.

“A passion for cultural change, workforce development and positive relationships at all levels, you will be an important driver in ensuring that Pembrokeshire County Council continues to be an employer of choice.”