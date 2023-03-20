The event is being run by Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service on Saturday March 25 from 9am to noon.

The aim of the day is to give people the opportunity to find out more about the various roles and entry requirements within the fire service, and the wider role that the fire service plays in the community.

The event will cover:

The role of a modern-day firefighter

Trying on the firefighting kit and equipment

The various aspects of the recruitment process

The importance of fitness and maintaining fitness

The various types of equipment and PPE

Career pathways and role maps.

Booking is essential. For more information, visit Experience Days - Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (mawwfire.gov.uk).

To book your place, visit: Experience Days - Become a Firefighter Tickets, Sat, Mar 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM | Eventbrite