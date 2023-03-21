Global Hopes, the second exhibition from Artisan Avenue, opened at Tenby Museum’s Contemporary Art Gallery on Saturday, February 25.

Artisan Avenue is a collective of west Wales based artists, writers and activists who are socially engaged, who are using the arts as tools to amplify calls for change, especially in pursuit of a more equal and globally responsible society.

It was opened by mayor Cllr. Sam Skyrme-Blackhall and provided a varied, vibrant and thought-provoking exhibition. Displays came from 13 individual Artisan Avenue artists as well as displays from Extinction Rebellion, Stand Up to Racism West Wales and the School Strike for Climate Movement.

Attendees were able to take part in activities including wood block printing of Extinction Rebellion symbols and contributing to Artisan Avenue’s ‘A Wave of Welcome’ project.

The mayor gave an opening address and speeches were given by Patrick Connellan from Stand Up to Racism and Audley Burnett of Extinction Rebellion.

City of Sanctuary Organisation’s Zaina Aljumma spoke of the perspective of people forced to seek sanctuary, while Anna Waters of Artisan Avenue urged attendees to participate in protests and unite in care for the planet and all life.

A sculpture by Non Gallagher called When Babies Die, Angels Weep, was smashed during the event, with Non saying: “If only the real wall could be destroyed so quickly” as the sculpture was representative of the controversial wall separating Israel and Palestine.

Eloise Chapman, assistant curator at Tenby Museum, said: “We were delighted with the turnout at the opening. The gallery hasn’t been that full since before the pandemic, it’s wonderful to have such a great atmosphere in the museum again.

“Of course we felt terrible that Non’s sculpture suffered as a result, but her reaction to the accident was so brilliant and has, I think, made the work even more poignant. It is so important for museums to be engaging with these issues and Artisan Avenue’s creative approach to engaging audiences is an ideal way for us to do this.

“We hope to work with them much more in the future.”

The smashed pieces and more of Non’s artwork will be displayed at the museum along with the rest of the exhibition until Saturday, April 8.

School groups interested in viewing the collection and speaking to artists and organisations involved, should contact Tenby Museum and Art Gallery to make arrangements.

