Some 227 trainee detective constables were attested at Police Now’s academy on Monday, March 20.

Once they have completed their 13-week course on the academy’s National Detective Programme, they will be deployed across 14 forces in England and Wales.

Five officers will be deployed to Dyfed-Powys Police to assist with policing in the Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire counties.

The trainees will learn, practice and develop the knowledge and skills required for modern investigative work while on the programme, before sitting their National Investigators’ Exam and joining police forces for the remainder of the two-year programme and beyond.

They will play an integral part in tackling and solving crime, supporting victims and building public trust and confidence in policing, while working towards their Graduate Diploma in Professional Policing Practice with Liverpool John Moore’s University.

Chris Philp, minister of state for crime, policing and fire, told the trainees: “Policing is a career like no other and now more than ever we need dedicated and talented people working to protect the public and drive down crime.

“In your role, you will have a unique opportunity to help and protect the most vulnerable people in society and help drive the innovation that is needed in the face of ever changing and evolving threats.

“The work you’ll be doing is of the utmost importance for our society and for our country and I wish you every success.”

West Mercia chief constable Pippa Mills said to the group: “When I first join the police my determination was no doubt driven by the same motivation that prompted you; a desire to make a positive difference to my community and help people when they need it the most.

“When you were sworn into the office of constable a few moments ago, a unique set of powers were bestowed upon you. This brings with it significant pressures and responsibilities.

“Remember that you have been selected for this programme as you possess the talent, attributes and potential to thrive. We want to celebrate your differences and varied backgrounds.”

She continued: “Policing is challenging and complex, but you’ve got an incredible opportunity to make a positive impact on society and improve the lives of the most vulnerable.”

Police Now has recruited and supported more than 2,600 officers into the service through the National Detective Programme and National Graduate Leadership Programme since its 2019 inception.