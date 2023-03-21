Police said that they attended the property in Pembroke following reports of an ongoing incident.

Two 23-year-old men were arrested both on suspicion of making threats to kill and one on suspicion of criminal damage.

“A 23-year old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and making threats to kill and a further 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill,” said a police spokesperson.

“They have been released on conditional bail pending further police enquiries.”

The spokesperson said that circumstances surrounding the incident has resulted in a multi-agency approach from the RSPCA to some of the animals present and an RSPCA inspector visited the property on Saturday, March 18.

Three dogs were placed into the RSPCA’s care and an RSPCA welfare investigation will now begin.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “RSPCA Cymru can confirm that an RSPCA inspector attended a property in Pembroke on Saturday 18 March following a request from police.

“Three dogs removed by police have been placed in RSPCA care, and their welfare will be our top priority.

“Unfortunately we are unable to discuss complaints about specific people and what action may be taken. We understand how frustrating that is for animal lovers but releasing information could lead to us being fined.”